MADRID – The Rev. David W. Smith, pastor of the Wilton Congregational Church, will once again lead Reeds Mill Church in worship on Thanksgiving morning, 10:00 AM. This one room church at 995 Reeds Mill Road in Madrid remains as it was when built: no electricity or running water but with original kerosene lamps and a wood stove that will be going that morning! This service has become an annual tradition for many families. Make it a tradition for yours, too. All are welcome to come to the “Church in the Wildwood” to truly honor the reason we celebrate this holiday. For directions or more information go to www.reedsmillchurch.org or call 639-2713.
