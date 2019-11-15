Come one and all to the 32nd Lighting of the Giving Tree of Rangeley, at the entrance to Town Park on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 6:00 PM. This annual event opens the Christmas Season in Rangeley. There will be live music, singing and special guests including Santa Claus. Dress warm, bring the children, your singing voice, a flashlight and feel the joy of the season. The ceremony will be followed by a reception with hot cocoa and cake at the Congregational Church Barn on High Street with the Angel, Santa and his Elf.

The Giving Tree of Rangeley is an all volunteer all donation community based organization that helps families in the area with warm clothing and boots for their children.

If you would like to assist us in our efforts, we have three trees setup with gift tags listing specific items that are needed to fulfill requests for area children. In addition we have placed gift tags that are more generic with requests for books, gift cards, etc.. There will be a tree at the Rangeley Public Library, the Skowhegan and Franklin Savings Banks. Simply take a tag, enter the tag number on the provided sheet, shop for the item and return the tag with the UNWRAPPED purchased item in the provided box at the library or bank. We ask that you return all gifts to the location your tag was taken from by Wednesday, December 4, 2019 if it is specific to a child and Friday, December 13, 2019 if it is a generic tag.

We will also be collecting $30.00 IGA Gift Cards to distribute to the local seniors and families in the area. Donations and purchased items for the Giving Tree of Rangeley may always be dropped off at the Skowhegan Savings Bank during normal business hours or mailed to The Giving Tree of Rangeley P.O. Box 222 Rangeley, ME 04970-0222.

Another fund raising effort of The Giving Tree of Rangeley is a children’s book, The Angel in Rangeley….The Giving Tree Story, for sale at Ecopelagicon on Pond Street or privately by contacting Carmen Glidden at 207-864-3807. The cost of the book is $7.00. The story is based on the events of a local family 32 years ago, which led to the creation of the Giving Tree of Rangeley.

If you or a family you know could use a helping hand this year with children’s winter clothing, please contact either Carmen Glidden at 864-3807 or Marie Sutherland at 617-921-1867. The family needs to live in the Rangeley Lakes Region School district, but the children can be from newborn to high school age.

Hope to see you all at the lighting on November 30th!

