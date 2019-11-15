Like thousands of hunters, you have likely spent months anticipating the fall hunting season in Maine and now it’s finally here! You have scouted your favorite hunting spot, prepared your hunting equipment and gear, and now you’re ready for the hunt.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife reminds you that the vast majority of us hunt on private land. Maine is extremely fortunate that landowners allow access for hunting, for without that generosity, there would be very few places to hunt. Respect their property and take the extra step to show your gratitude.

7 Ways to be a good land user

•Always ask for permission

•Learn what matters most to the landowner

•Provided detailed information

•Know your boundaries

•Keep it clean

•Keep it legal

•Say thank you

It is important to remember that the private land you use for recreation belongs to someone else, just as surely as your car or home belongs to you, and accessing it is a privilege, not a right. Learn more at mefishwildlife.com

What do purple stripes mean?



Have you ever noticed a tree, rock or post painted with a vertical purple stripe and wonder what it means?

One vertical “OSHA Safety Purple” stripe at least one inch in width and at least 8 inches in length means “Access by Permission Only” when it is placed on trees, posts or stones between three and five feet off the ground.

Remember, in addition to paint marks or signs, landowners may also, either verbally or in writing, personally communicate to others that access is prohibited. It is unlawful to remove, mutilate, deface or destroy a sign or paint mark that is placed in order to prohibit or restrict access; and it is unlawful to post the land of another without permission of the landowner.

