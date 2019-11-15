The Tinpanic Steel Band will perform at the FEZtival of Trees from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Kora Shrine Temple in Lewiston. Tinpanic’s repertoire will include calypso versions of traditional holiday carols, as well as many popular classics and island favorites. The annual FEZtival of Trees includes dozens of decorated trees to be raffled off, as well as an opportunity for families to meet Santa and browse the craft fair and theme trees. The Kora Shrine Temple is at 11 Sabattus St.

