Today I am thankful for the ability to see the “roads”. We all have roads in our lives. Do we travel the road less traveled or do we take the other? It happens in all our lives. We could say throughout our lives pity me this bad thing has happened to me. Or we can take the other road, take those bad things, and let them change us into stronger people. I have had many things happen to me as I have grown both good and bad. Some I talk about, some I only talk to those closest to me (Amy Lessard, Ann Chisholm Boucher). I have chosen to pull up my big girl panties and move on. It is after all, all about choice, good or bad, self-pity or strength. I am no more important than anyone else I just have chosen the road less traveled. Sometimes it get darn difficult, but in the end I know I will choose right, move on, and learn from my mistakes and all the things life throws at me. So be thankful, as I am that we all have a choice in life about everything, even when it seems out of our control, we have a choice.

« Previous