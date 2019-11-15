Catherine Haley of Minot graduated from Kennesaw State University in Georgia in July. She was named to the dean’s list for the summer semester.

Tomas Joseph Smith of Lewiston has graduated from the University of Kansas in Lawrence with a master of science in medicinal chemistry.

SALT LAKE CITY — The following local residents have earned their degree from Western Governors University, an online, nonprofit university.

Holly Bosse of Auburn earned a bachelor of science in nursing degree.

Florence Pajanen of Auburn earned a MBA, health care management degree.

Todd Allen of Lisbon Falls earned a bachelor of science, information technology-security emphasis degree.

Heather Nickerson of Litchfield earned a bachelor of science in nursing degree.

Carol Zack of New Gloucester earned a MBA, health care management degree.

