BUCKFIELD – Donald H. Hicks, 79, passed away peacefully in his home on Nov. 11, 2019.

Donald was born on July 15, 1940 to William and Mary (Holmes) Hicks. He was a graduate of Buckfield High School. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Navy as a gunner’s mate from 1959-1963. After being discharged from the Navy, he joined the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, following in the footsteps of his father. He was a skilled electrician and retired after approximately 40 years. In his younger years, he loved drag racing, fishing, hunting, weight lifting and motorcycling.

Donald married Gail (Turner) Hicks on Jan. 18, 1964. They were married for 51 years before her passing in 2015.

He is survived by his four children, Darlene Williams, Deborah Fox and husband Mark, Darcy Wiley and husband Michael, Duane Hicks and wife Tina; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a brother, Kennard Hicks, a sister, Claudia Fisher; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Nov. 23 at 11 a.m. at the Damon Cemetery in Buckfield.

« Previous