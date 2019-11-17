NAPLES, Fla. – Leroy “Roy” James Barry, 81, of Naples, Fla., Scarborough and Long Island, Maine, passed away peacefully on Oct. 6, 2019 at his home in Naples, Fla. after a lengthy illness.

Roy was born in Brewer, Maine to Robert and Esther (Savage) Barry. After graduating from Mechanic Falls High School he received his B.S. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Maine at Orono. Following graduation, he went to work for S.D. Warren filling many positions, as well as Scott Paper Company, concluding his illustrious career as President and C.E.O. of Madison Paper Industries in Madison, Maine. At Madison Paper he reconnected with many childhood friends he met while spending summers in Madison at his grandfather Savage’s farm.

Roy always had a smile on his face, a gentle manner, distinctive laugh and kind word or helping hand for all he met. When he was a mill manager at Muskegon Paper Mill in Michigan, Greenpeace decided to visit the mill and chain themselves to one of the smokestacks for a few days. Since they were technically guests of the mill, and the weather was a bit on the cool side, Roy decided that as a good host he would bring them blankets as well as food and water. Through many conversations they found common ground and formed an unlikely friendship.

Roy received many honors over his long career in the paper industry. His proudest accomplishment was being named Paper Maker of the year.

He gave generously of his time. He served on numerous hospital boards, Maine Pulp and Paper Foundation, has a scholarship in his name for students in the chemical engineering program at UMO, and served as chairperson of the Maine Economic Growth Council. The board that was near and dear to his heart was the MELMAC Education Foundation. He spent many years as a board member and was truly proud of the work this board accomplished as it grew. But the best gift was calling this board his dear lifelong friends.

He was a greatly loved and admired man who will be terribly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Deborah (Brock) Barry; brother, Richard and wife Susan of Poland; daughter, Charisse and husband Tom Happe of Cape Coral, Fla. and Windham, son, Lee Barry and partner Lynn Campbell of Bokelia, Fla., daughter, Nikki B. Hendricks of Windham, stepdaughter, Debra and husband Jay Wallace of Long Island, Maine, stepson, Ed and wife Jennifer Low of Falmouth. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Roy was truly a gentle man who found good in all situations including his diagnosis of a rare disorder. He faced this most difficult challenge with dignity, grace and laughter, never asking why. He never left you as a stranger and leaves this world a better place for having known and loved him.

A celebration of Roy’s life will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. To view Roy’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

