OGUNQUIT — The Music Hall and Ogunquit Playhouse announce the cast and creative team of the musical “Annie,” on stage Nov. 27 to Dec. 22 at The Music Hall in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

“Annie” is the story of a spunky, red-headed orphan who lands a holiday stay with Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks, a billionaire trying to do good. This delightful musical has become a worldwide phenomenon and is the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The acclaimed book and score by Tony Award-winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin feature some of the greatest musical theater hits ever written, including “Tomorrow.”

The Ogunquit Playhouse production is helmed by Broadway Director/Choreographer James A. Rocco. Leading the all-star cast are Josie Todd as Annie, Emmy nominee Robert Newman as Oliver Warbucks, Golden Globe and Emmy winner Sally Struthers as Miss Hannigan, and Broadway veterans Angie Schworer as Lily St. Regis, Jeffry Denman as Rooster Hannigan and Gail Bennett as Grace Farrell.

Starring as the lead character Annie is Josie Todd who is making her Ogunquit Playhouse debut. She recently performed in “Because of Winn Dixie” at Goodspeed Musicals and “Annie” at Casa Mañana.

Joining the cast as Oliver Warbucks is Robert Newman who is perhaps best known for his 28-year run as Joshua Lewis on the longest running program in broadcasting history, “Guiding Light.” The role garnered him two Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Sally Struthers returns to the seacoast to reprise her role as Miss Hannigan. Struthers is a two-time Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award winner for her performance in the groundbreaking TV series “All in the Family.” In the 20th Anniversary National Tour of “Annie,” Struthers played the role of Miss Hannigan.

Ogunquit Playhouse welcomes Gail Bennett back to the stage in the role of Grace Farrell. Bennett has performed in the Ogunquit productions of “My Fair Lady” as Eliza Doolittle opposite Jefferson Mays, “The Sound of Music” as Maria opposite Rex Smith, and as the title role in “Mary Poppins” on both the Ogunquit and The Music Hall stages.

Joining the cast as Rooster is Jeffry Denman, who has performed, directed and choreographed at Ogunquit Playhouse. He returns to the seacoast after directing/choreographing the highly acclaimed Ogunquit Playhouse 2018 production of “An American in Paris,” for which he won an IRNE award as Best Choreographer. He last performed in the 2015 Ogunquit Playhouse production of “White Christmas” at The Music Hall as Phil Davis.

Cast as Lily St. Regis is Broadway veteran Angie Schworer. Schworer has graced the Ogunquit Playhouse stage in several productions, including “Crazy for You” as Irene, “Chicago” as Roxie, and most recently in “Mamma Mia” as Tanya.

Rescue dog, Macy, will be playing Sandy. Macy was adopted by guardian and trainer Bill Berloni from Rocky Spot Rescue of Oklahoma City in December 2009 at the age of 18 months after seeing her on Petfinder.com. Sandy’s first production of “Annie” was in the summer of 2010 and since she has starred in dozens of productions nationwide. Bill Berloni is the top recognized trainer for theatrical animals in the U.S.

Helming the production of “Annie” is Director/Choreographer James A. Rocco, an award-winning director who has directed over 200 productions. Music director is Andrew Bourgoin. Associate music director is James Rushin and children’s ensemble associate director is Alexis Dascoulias.

Ed Chapman joins the creative team for “Annie” as sound designer. He was the sound designer for the Ogunquit Playhouse production of “42nd Street” earlier this season. Lighting design is by Ogunquit Playhouse Resident Lighting Designer Richard Latta. Latta has created the lighting design for dozens of Ogunquit productions. Costume coordinator is Jill E. Tarr and wig design is by Roxanne De Luna. Casting is by Anthony C. Daniel. Production stage manager is Karen Parlato.

