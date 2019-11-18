During my time in the Maine Senate, I sponsored a number of bills to address the serious issue of lead poisoning in Maine. Although we have known about the dangers of lead paint exposure for decades, abatement has proven to be a costly hurdle that many Mainers have struggled with, putting our most vulnerable populations at risk.

Maine cannot solve this problem alone. We need the federal government’s concern and funding, which is why I am pleased that Sen. Susan Collins has made lead poisoning prevention a priority in Washington as well.

Because of Sen. Collins’ hard work, the people of Lewiston have benefited tremendously. Recently, it was announced that Lewiston will receive $4.6 million to reduce lead hazards. In addition to that funding, she has included $290 million to abate lead hazards, an increase of $11 million from last year’s level, in her FY 2020 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development bill that passed the Senate two weeks ago.

Continued federal funding is so important to prevent the poisoning of future generations of Mainers.

I thank Sen. Collins for continuing to advocate for our most vulnerable populations. We are fortunate to have such a strong and influential advocate in Washington.

Amy Volk, Saco

