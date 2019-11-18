NORWAY — The annual Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair at the First Universalist Church of Norway will be open for shoppers from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.

“This year’s fair will feature a range of crafts and other handmade merchandise. Tables will include holiday centerpieces, hand sewn mittens, barn quilts, lamp shades, home décor, jewelry, accessories, honey and maple syrup, bird and bat houses, vintage treasures, a white elephant table and baked goods,” said Fair Co-Chairwoman Lisa DeStefano.

Co-Chairwoman Joanne McDonald added, “Our Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair will be one-stop shopping for holiday gifts. We will have something for everyone and plenty on hand. Last year our mittens sold out early. Our mitten crew made even more this year.”

All arts and crafts on sale are created by area artisans. The First Universalist Church is at 479 Main St.

