Rumford Hospital

Jeffrey Scott Brown III, a boy to Jeffrey and Lacee Brown of Jay, May 13. Siblings, Autum, Sylas, Dalton, Aiyanna, grandparents, Richard and Leslie White, Mexico, Jeffrey Brown Sr., Wilton, Sheri Mathieu, Bingham.

Ezekiel Earl Liam Byron, a boy to Jeremy and Angela Byron of Rumford, May 16. Siblings, Harley, Hiram, Saphira, MacKenzie; grandparents, Buddy and Marcia Byron, Rumford, Pamela Griffin Bransford, Rumford.

Alana Paige Broomhall, a girl to Alexus Broomhall and Tyler Child of Andover, May 16. Grandparents, Gerald Broomhall, Greenwood, Alberta Broomhall, Andover, Kendall Child, Peru, Sandi Child, Mexico; great-grandparents, Edwin and Belle Child, Peru.

Leo Edward Alexander and Charles Hoyt Alexander, twin boys to Chelsea and Tom Alexander of Mexico, April 18. Grandparents, Ed and Cathy Alexander, Damariscotta, Mark and Julie Gaudet, Mexico; great-grandparents, Susan Gaudet, Mexico, Teddy Morin, Whitefield, Charles McCormick, Whitefield.

Sean Keane Castillones Chenery, a boy to Kathleen and Steven Chenery of Rumford, April 23. Sibling, Alayna Mae Pingree; grandparents, David and Stacie Chenery, Rumford, Nancy and Pedrito Castillones, Jr., Davao, Philippines.

Chase Robert Harlow, a boy to Victoria Meader and Nicholas Harlow of Dixfield, Feb. 28. Grandparents, Kelly Fuller, Rumford, Frank Theriault, Rumford, Robert and Karin Meader, South Berwick, Jeffrey and Shelly Harlow, Dixfield; great-grandparents, Calvin and Kathie Fuller, Rumford, Beverly Desroches, Dixfield, Marjorie Harlow, Mexico, Maria Perez, San Diego, Calif., Robert Meader, R.I.

Kayden Andrew Van Epps, a boy to Alyssa Pierce and Jerald Van Epps of Rumford, May 2. Grandparents, Hillbilly Van Epps, Rumford, Andrew Pierce, Farmington, Joy Pierce, Wilton.