I want to thank all who have supported me over the years in Auburn, and at the same time congratulate Rose Walker, the newly elected Ward 1 Auburn School Committee member.
This talented young educator will be a healthy addition to the committee, and her election may well be healthy for this soon to be 70-year-old.
Bob Mennealy, Auburn
Comments are not available on this story.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Franklin
Chesterville man receives new heart, enjoying cards and well wishes he receives at Boston hospital
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Water main breaks under College Street
-
Nation / World
Chief justice orders delay in House fight for Trump’s tax records
-
Maine
Coast Guard releases images of missing boaters
-
Nation / World
A sneeze sends germs into a room like they’re shot out of a cannon