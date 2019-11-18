NORWAY — The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine has announced the expansion of the free complementary therapy program to those in Western Maine who have been impacted by cancer.

Once diagnosed with cancer, individuals may receive four Caring Coupons and their caregivers may receive two. Each coupon can be exchanged for a free 40-minute session of either reiki, reflexology, therapeutic massage, oncology massage, introductory yoga, aroma touch or a nutrition consultation from a pre-approved list of wellness providers.

Patients choose and schedule their own session from a list of wellness providers who have gone through an interview process. After the session, the wellness provider is paid by the center. Funding is made possible through private foundation grants, donations from individuals and companies plus the the center’s annual signature Thanksgiving Day fundraiser: the Turkey Trot 4 Hope.

To obtain Caring Coupons, individuals may visit the Cancer Resource Center, 199 Main St., email Diane Madden at [email protected] or call 207-890-0329. Applications to become a part of the center wellness provider team are available online at www.crcwm.org . Donations to the center may be mailed to CRCWM, P.O. Box 263, Norway, ME 04268 or online at www.crcofwm.org.