FARMINGTON — A retired banker known for his community involvement is recovering at a Boston hospital after undergoing a heart transplant Saturday.

Tom Sawyer of Chesterville has been hospitalized since Aug. 11 following a heart attack. He was transferred from Franklin Memorial Hospital to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. After a second heart attack Aug. 16, he was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for heart surgery. He was officially placed on the heart transplant list Nov. 11, according to family friend Camillia Yeaton.

Sawyer retired from Franklin Savings Bank in April after 42 years. He has been involved in numerous fundraisers and community boards, and has spearheaded many charity events.

Prior to the transplant, two mechanical pumps were placed in his chest to keep the blood flowing through his body, Yeaton said. He had some complications but slowly regained his strength in preparation for a possible heart transplant.

Yeaton and her husband, Neal, of Farmington waited with Sawyer’s wife, Roni, during the 9½ hour surgery. He will remain at the hospital for a while before he is ready to go to a rehabilitation center.

Cards and well wishes may be sent to him at Massachusetts General Hospital, 55 Fruit St., Ellison Way, eighth floor, Boston MA 02114.

To help the family with expenses, an account has been set up at Franklin Savings Bank. To make a donation, make checks payable to Tom Sawyer at any one of the Franklin Savings Bank locations, or mail them to Franklin Savings Bank, P.O. Box 825, Farmington, ME 04938.

