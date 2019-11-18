RUMFORD — People can sign up for the 17th annual Thanksgiving basket giveaway by Praise Assembly of God Church until noon Thursday, Pastor Justin Thacker said.

The food baskets will be given away Saturday on a first come, first served basis.

“Again this year, we are serving 75 families and taking up to 100 names if funds and food items are available, Thacker said. Last year, the church helped 100 families, he said.

The theme is A Thankful Community that Cares.

“Our focus and goal is to help bring our community closer together in an attitude of true Thanksgiving,” Thacker said. “We are truly blessed to live in a community that comes to the aid of their neighbor. May this only grow in the holiday season and into the new year.”

To request a basket, call 207-364-3856 or come to the church at 89 Congress St. to sign up between 9 a.m. and noon Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Based on the number of members, each family will receive a 10- to 14-pound turkey, vegetables and cranberry sauce.

Thacker said the Thanksgiving Giveaway is his favorite event of the year and the one the church has been doing the longest.

“Without question, this task could not be completed unless we had wonderful and hardworking volunteers,” he said.

“We can always use more volunteers,” Thacker said. “We are going to be packing Thanksgiving baskets at 10 a.m. Thursday and distributing Thanksgiving baskets from Praise Assembly from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday.”

Thacker said donations are greatly appreciated and will go toward purchasing turkeys. Any surplus money will be earmarked for Christmas gifts for children in the River Valley.

Donations can brought to the church during office hours or sent to Praise Assembly of God, P.O. Box 269, Rumford, ME 04276. Write “Thanksgiving Giveaway” in the memo line of checks.

The church will host a free community Thanksgiving dinner at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, followed by a special Thanksgiving worship service at 6:15 p.m. Everyone is invited.

