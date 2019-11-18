AUBURN — The Center for Workforce & Professional Development at Central Maine Community College will offer the American Heart Association course titled Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers. It will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Friday, Dec. 13.

This course is designed to provide healthcare professionals with the skills to keep people alive until they can be brought to a hospital or be treated with more advanced lifesaving measures. The course covers adult and pediatric CPR, use of the bag-valve mask, airway obstruction, automated external defibrillation, with child AED update, stroke and cardiac arrest, and other special resuscitation situations.

The course is open to the public and intended for physicians, nurses, paramedics, first responders, medical technicians, aids or assistants and anyone whose work brings them into contact with members of the public such as school, hotel, fitness center and restaurant employees. The cost of the class is $89 and includes materials.

For more information or to register, please contact CMCC’s Center for Workforce & Professional Development at 207-755-5280, email [email protected] or visit www.cmcc.edu/professionaldevelopment. Registration deadline is Dec. 6.

