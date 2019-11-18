BETHEL — The Oxford County Wellness Collaborative will host its Fall Wellness Gathering from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Crescent Park Elementary School, 19 Crescent St.

All are welcome to attend the night of updates, connections and inspiration, but attendees are asked to register.

The collaborative will hold a conversation about transportation and health. Members want to hear how transportation impacts the health of those in a community. Residents’ voices are needed to make positive changes in health.

Those attending will also learn about Maine West, a partnership of local and regional organizations dedicated to enhancing community well-being in Western Maine through more collaboration across the economic, education, health and conservation sectors. The group is doing work on place-based education, rural broadband internet and outdoor recreation.

Free child care and travel reimbursement is available. A healthy meal and beverages will be provided. Call Emily at 207-739-6222 for help with registration.

The mission of the Wellness Collaborative is to engage all community members in working together to transform personal, environmental and economic health by building strong relationships among people and organizations. The collaborative is administered by Healthy Oxford Hills, a Healthy Community Coalition and a department of Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway.

