Lewiston Senior Cribbage League results
LEWISTON — Cribbage results for the Lewiston Senior Cribbage League for the week of Nov. 14 are: First, George Bussierre and Dick Dennis; second, Bob Cielinski and Linda Williams; third, Fern Rivard and Bob Masse; fourth, Maurice Gagne and Charlie Ware; and fifth, Gloria Johnson and Leo Bergeron. Dan Dumont is a new member.
‘Essentials of College Planning’ workshop set
LEWISTON — The Maine Educational Opportunity Center will host a free workshop on “Essentials of College Planning” for adults 19 and over at the Lewiston Career Center, 5 Mollison Way, at 9 and 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25.
To register or for more information, call 1-800-281-3703 or visit http://meoc.maine.edu.
