LEWISTON — The Dempsey Center, responding to a growing need among cancer survivors in Maine, has launched a statewide initiative to help those who suffer from chronic pain and restrictions caused by surgical scars. The effort includes three key components:

● Public workshops for cancer survivors to learn self-massage techniques for scars.

● Expanded scar therapy at the Dempsey Center in Lewiston and South Portland.

● Trainings for massage therapists and other wellness providers from around Maine so they can bring these scar therapy techniques back to their communities.

The Dempsey Center initiative teaches ScarWork, a collection of techniques developed by practitioner Sharon Wheeler of Seattle. It’s an individualized approach toward integrating scar tissue back into the surrounding healthy tissue.

At a clinic Saturday, Nov. 16 at the center in South Portland, a dozen practitioners who attended a previous Dempsey Center training on ScarWork will provide one-on-one therapy to cancer survivors. The Nov. 16 clinic is full.

However, there are separate workshops Dec. 10 and Jan. 28 designed for survivors who want to learn self-massage. To register or to learn more about the initiative, email [email protected], or visit www.dempseycenter.org.

« Previous

Next »