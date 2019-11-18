LEWISTON — The Dempsey Center, responding to a growing need among cancer survivors in Maine, has launched a statewide initiative to help those who suffer from chronic pain and restrictions caused by surgical scars. The effort includes three key components:
● Public workshops for cancer survivors to learn self-massage techniques for scars.
● Expanded scar therapy at the Dempsey Center in Lewiston and South Portland.
● Trainings for massage therapists and other wellness providers from around Maine so they can bring these scar therapy techniques back to their communities.
The Dempsey Center initiative teaches ScarWork, a collection of techniques developed by practitioner Sharon Wheeler of Seattle. It’s an individualized approach toward integrating scar tissue back into the surrounding healthy tissue.
At a clinic Saturday, Nov. 16 at the center in South Portland, a dozen practitioners who attended a previous Dempsey Center training on ScarWork will provide one-on-one therapy to cancer survivors. The Nov. 16 clinic is full.
However, there are separate workshops Dec. 10 and Jan. 28 designed for survivors who want to learn self-massage. To register or to learn more about the initiative, email [email protected], or visit www.dempseycenter.org.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Water main breaks under College Street
-
Nation / World
Chief justice orders delay in House fight for Trump’s tax records
-
Maine
Coast Guard releases images of missing boaters
-
Nation / World
A sneeze sends germs into a room like they’re shot out of a cannon
-
Schools
UMaine trustees approve name change for University of Southern Maine