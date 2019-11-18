• Peggy S. Richard, 35, Farmington, operating under the influence, Nov. 11, Maine State Police.

• Christie L. Grindle, 50, Harwich, Massachusetts, operating under the influence, violation condition of release, Nov. 11, Wilton Police Department.

• Larry K. Cookson, 29, Farmington, domestic violence assault, Nov. 11, personal recognizance bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Barry A. Hall, 30, Jay, operating under the influence, Nov. 11, $200 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Jonathan M. Leavitt, 35, Farmington, operating under the influence, violation condition of release, operating without a license, Nov. 11, $250 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Carrie T. Masse, 36, Temple, domestic violence assault, violation condition of release, Nov. 12, personal recognizance bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Bridgette L. Moody, 42, Wilton, warrant failure to appear, Nov. 14, $250 bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Matthew J. Dovidas, 21, Farmington, domestic violence assault, Nov. 14, Farmington Police Department.

• Waman S. Mills, 41, Wilton, warrant violation of bail, warrant failure to appear, Nov. 15, Wilton Police Department.

• Stephanie E. Millay, 57, Farmington, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Nov. 15, $300 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Matthew Davidson, 33, Fairfield, violation of protection order, priors, Nov. 15, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Robert Q. Daggett Jr., 62, Fayette, domestic violence assault, Nov. 15, $200 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Robert M. Fontaine, 37, Oquossoc, operating under the influence, Nov. 15, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Lucas Newell, 23, Salem Township, operating under the influence, Nov. 16, $200 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Michelle L. Wilcox, 34, Phillips, warrant violation condition of release, Nov. 16, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Michael Michaud, 33, Chesterville, warrant unpaid fines, Nov. 16, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Bruce Lavoie, 47, Rangeley, domestic violence assault, criminal mischief, Nov. 16, $200 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Todd Sullivan, 27, Jay, disorderly conduct, Nov. 17, $200 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Logan Welch, 23, Jay, operating under influence, one prior, Nov. 17, $200 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Edward Cronin, 29, Oxford, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, operating without a license, Nov. 17, Wilton Police Department.

