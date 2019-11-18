LEWISTON — Geiger recently promoted the following associates:

Amy Rioux was promoted to key customer specialist in Total Care. Rioux started her career with Geiger in 2016, as an administrative customer care specialist and customer advocate in corporate programs. She was promoted to assistant program manager in 2017. Rioux graduated from Husson University with her bachelor’s degree in business administration in December of 2018. Rioux lives in Lisbon with her husband Nate and their French bulldog, Bruce.

Jessica Harvey promoted to key customer specialist in Total Care. Harvey

began her career in 2016 as a customer care specialist in Crestline and was promoted in 2019 to customer resolution specialist. She is studying at Ashford University and is expected to graduate in February 2020 with her bachelor’s degree in business administration. Harvey lives in Poland with her boyfriend, Shawn, and stepson, Gavin.

Sarah Reidy began her career with Crestline in 2017 as a copywriter of marketing content and was recently promoted to content manager. She graduated from the University of Vermont with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and from Boston University with a master’s degree in social work. She enjoys volunteering at Schoolhouse Arts Center, a community theater in Standish, and lives in Gorham with her two children, ages 17 and 14.

Ryan Getchell started his Geiger career as a distribution services clerk in

2017 and was recently promoted to heat press transfer operator in the Distribution Center. He graduated from St. Joseph’s College of Maine in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in physical education. Getchell is a member of the on-site First Responder Team. He previously was a track and field coach in Auburn for about 10 years. Getchell lives in Leeds with his girlfriend, Michelle, and their two dogs and two cats. They recently purchased their own home together.

Brandy Marquis started at Geiger as an assistant program manager in 2018 and was recently promoted to program manager in corporate programs. Marquis lives in Sabattus with her husband, Louis Lachance, daughter Julia Lachance and father Daniel Marquis.

Jason Dix was recently promoted to distribution operations manager. He has

been with Geiger since June of 2011 and held various positions during that time, including material handler and customer care specialist. He is a licensed EMT and has an associate’s degree in applied science and a Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt. He is finishing his degree in industrial management at the University of Southern Maine. He lives in Lewiston.

Jordan Bourgoin was recently promoted to program manager and has earned his master advertising specialist certification. Bourgoin began working at Geiger in 2014 as a customer advocate in corporate programs. In 2015, he was promoted to assistant program manager. He attended Wentworth Institute of Technology in 2008. Born and raised in Lewiston, he lives here with his wife, Jessica, and they are expecting their first child in January.

Ryan Bissonette started in September 2019 at Geiger as a fulfillment services specialist in the Distribution Center and, in November 2019, was promoted to distribution specialist II. He lives in Auburn.

Cassie Duclos was promoted to a promotional products expert position. She began her career at Geiger as a fulfillment services specialist in the Distribution Center in 2017, transferring in 2018 to become an embroidery machine operator. In June 2019, she was promoted to eCommerce account specialist in Crestline. Duclos lives in Poland with her dog, two cats and two birds.

