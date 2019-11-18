LEWISTON — Jeff Smith of Androscoggin Bank has joined the board of directors of the Trinity Jubilee Center.
The center is a nonprofit organization serving hungry, homeless, elderly, unemployed and disabled Lewiston-Auburn residents. Trinity offers hot meals, groceries and diapers, a medical clinic, help with resume-writing and job applications, and toiletries and winter coats to more than 1,000 people every week.
Smith serves as chief administrative officer and executive vice president at Androscoggin Bank. He is a graduate of Colby College and has previously volunteered his time with the Bangor Symphony Orchestra, the United Way of Androscoggin County and the Maine Banker’s Association.
