LEWISTON — Lewiston Municipal Federal Credit Union celebrated 75 years of service to the Lewiston-Auburn community and the employees of the cities and their families on Oct. 14.

The credit union was organized and established as a not-for-profit cooperative on Oct. 14, 1944, by Jean Charles Boucher, Julian Desbaies, Adrien Anctil, Lucien Lebel, Albert Langelier, Rosario Giguere and Cyprien Levesque, all of Lewiston at the time.

The credit union initially operated out of what is affectionately described as a “nook at Lewiston City Hall” for many years. In 1986, the credit union purchased and moved to its Pine Street location, with an expansion completed in 2006.

Lewiston Municipal Federal Credit Union is a full-service financial institution serving Auburn and Lewiston employees and their families. The credit union is also supports many local organizations and charities, including the Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger, high school senior college scholarships, donations to local food pantries, local classrooms and The Store Next Door at Lewiston High School.

