BRUNSWICK — A new tradition to celebrate the holiday season while raising money for local organizations is set to begin in the Bath/Brunswick area. All Saints Parish and St. John’s Catholic School, both in Brunswick, are partnering with Spectrum Generations and the Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber (SMMC) for the first Midcoast Tree Festival on Fridays through Sundays, Nov. 22 to 24 and Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, at the St. John’s Community Center. Proceeds will benefit St. John’s Catholic School, the Spectrum Generations Meals on Wheels program and SMMC.

The festival will showcase themed, lighted, artificial Christmas trees created by local organizations and businesses. The trees, each adorned with decorations and gifts worth at least $500, will be raffled off at the festival’s conclusion. Wreaths, donated by nonprofit organizations, will be displayed at the festival entrance and raffled off as door prizes on the final day of the event. The festival will also feature live entertainment, a children’s activity area, visits by Santa and Mrs. Claus, 50/50 raffles and a cafe.

The grand opening celebration will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, featuring the music of the Maine Marimba Ensemble. On Nov. 23, 24, 29 and 30, the festival will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Dec. 1, the final day of the festival, doors will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at which time the tree and wreath winners will be drawn. Admission is $2 for adults; free for age 12 and younger. Raffle tickets are 50 cents each, and people do not need to be present to win.

St. John’s Community Center is at 43 Pleasant St. For more information, contact Cory King, SMMC, 207-725-8797 or [email protected] Updates will be posted on the event’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/midcoasttreefestival, before and during the festival.

