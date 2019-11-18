NORWAY — Norway Savings Bank donated $5,000 to Friends of Deering Oaks for its effort to install a sculpture honoring a special great black hawk.

Last year, a lone juvenile Great Black Hawk, native to South America, traveled thousands of miles to settle in Deering Oaks Park in Portland. It was the first time such a bird had been spotted this far north. For several months, the hawk survived, hunting squirrels, pigeons and other wildlife.

In January 2019, the hawk succumbed to severe frostbite and had to be euthanized.

Friends of Deering Oaks hopes to build a life-size sculpture in the bird’s likeness, accompanied by an interpretive panel to celebrate its rare trip north.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: