LEWISTON – Pauline J. Morin, 91, of Auburn danced her way to Heaven on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at Montello Manor in Lewiston, in the presence of family and visitors from Heaven, in the form of cardinals outside her window.

She was born to Edouard and Laura (Morin) Charpentier on Feb. 5, 1928 in Lewiston. Pauline was educated in the Auburn schools and remained a life long resident of this community.

In her younger years, prior to marriage, she worked in the shoe industry and Beal’s Dry Cleaning. After starting her family she became a homemaker and was involved as a den mother with Cub Scouts and belonged to The Ladies of St. Anne at St. Louis Church of Auburn.

Pauline was passionate about decorating her home for the holidays and cooking for her family. She enjoyed dancing, gardening, making puzzles, reading, word search puzzles and keeping up with “Her” Bruins and Red Sox. Her family always came first, regardless of the sacrifices she needed to make, and she did so without complaint.

Preceding her in death is her first husband, Maurice P. Potvin, second husband, Gerard R. Morin; parents; siblings, Roger, Charles, Roland, Jean Paul Charpentier, Carmen Benny, Georgette Davis, and Connie Corkey; son-in-law, Theodore Curran, daughter-in-law, Dr. G. Gloria Giroux; and grandson, Michael Potvin.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her daughters, Helene Curran, Louise (Scott) Whalen, and Noella (Randy) Potvin, sons, Paul, Leo (Sandra) and Arthur (Regina) Potvin; grandchildren, Andrea and Robby Potvin, Steven Curran, Angela (Dimon) Duncan, Jason (Ashley) Potvin, Kevin (Amber) Wentworth, Jonathan (Alicia) Potvin, Kayla Whalen, Jerry (Jo Anna) Whalen, Sarah Davis, Toby (Jocelyn) LaCroix, and Naomi (Warren) Burnham; great-grandchildren, Skylar, Marc, Ethan, Metea, Logan, Marissa, Chase, Riley, Isaiah, Arianna, Elliot, Sophia, Maverick, Harleigh, Nevaeh, and Aliyah; siblings, Edward (Irene) Charpentier, Eva (Jean) Croteau and Cecile Couillard; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Fortin Group in Lewiston and services will be on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at The Basilica in Lewiston.

Services have been entrusted to The Fortin Group, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, ME 04240. 207-784-4584.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Pauline’s memory can be made to

Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

or

The Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter

383 U.S. Rte. 1

Scarborough, ME 04074

