Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Scottie Bragdon, 31, of Lisbon, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 4:10 p.m. Monday on Center Bridge Road in Turner.

Lewiston

• Corey Emery, 27, of Lewiston, on a charge of violating a protection from abuse order, 7:10 p.m. Sunday at 377 Main St.

• Coty Siteman, 31, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, on three outstanding warrants for failure to appear, 1:20 a.m. Monday on Sabattus Street.

Accidents

Auburn

• Jerry D. Gibson, 37, of Auburn was driving south at 6:56 p.m. Friday on Dunn Street when he swerved to avoid a cat and struck a parked vehicle owned by Darcie A. Maynard, 36, of Raymond. The 2015 Toyota owned by Gibson was towed and Maynard’s 2002 BMW received functional damage.

• Steven E. Matson, 64, of Lewiston was backed his vehicle into a utility pole at 8:49 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of East Auburn Baptist Church when he struck a utility pole. Matson’s 1999 Ford received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by James B. Stevens, 67, of Auburn struck the side of a vehicle driven by Anne D. Cyr, 62, of Auburn at 12:51 p.m. Saturday in the Walmart parking lot while Cyr was stopped. The 2014 Toyota owned by Stevens received minor damage and the 2003 Oldsmobile owned by Cyr received functional damage.

• Vehicles driven by Matthew Kelly, 43, of Lewiston and William F. Higgins, 52, of Auburn collided at 11:25 a.m. Sunday at Mount Auburn Avenue and Turner Street. The 2008 Nissan driven by Kelly and owned by Julie A. Clark of Lewiston and the 1999 Toyota owned by Higgins received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Susan R. Smith, 45, of Litchfield struck the back of a vehicle driven by Dennis C. French, 46, of Auburn at 12:43 p.m. Sunday on Center Street while French was slowing to make a right turn. The 2005 Chevrolet owned by Smith was towed and the 2015 Hyundai owned by French received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Anjelica L. Beard, 28, of Lewiston struck a parked vehicle owned by Mark J. Lebel, 54, of Turner at 4:02 p.m. Sunday in the Lowe’s parking lot on Turner Street. The 2015 Nissan owned by Beard and Lebel’s 2005 Ford received functional damage.

• Becky E. Labonte, 46, of Lewiston was driving south at 4:39 p.m. Sunday on Washington Street when her car struck a deer in the road. Labonte’s 2016 Subaru was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Kimberly A. Digaetano, 40, of Medford, Massachusetts, struck a parked vehicle owned by Janis Rand of Auburn at 4:59 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of 84 Court Restaurant. The 2004 Honda owned by Diagaetano received minor damage and Rand’s 2010 Kia received functional damage.

« Previous

filed under: