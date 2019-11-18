The Biddeford Police Department has cited six local businesses for selling alcohol to minors.

The police department issued the citations following underage drinking law compliance checks on Nov. 4 and 14 at 30 businesses across the city. Chief Roger Beaupre said the businesses that failed the compliance checks sold liquor products to a minor without asking for identification or inquiring about the minor’s age.

Businesses cited for selling liquor to a minor are the Downtown Market, Lakonia Greek Products, Red Rocket Smoke Shop, Three D’s Variety, Sea Star Market and Walgreens.

At each of those businesses, an administrative violation was issued to the liquor license holder and to the clerk who made the sale. Beaupre said officers also warned each clerk for an additional violation of state law that requires them to check the license of anyone under 27 in order to sell them liquor products.

Beaupre said the compliance checks were funded through an Enforcing Underage Drinking Laws grant.

