AUBURN — Side by Each Brewery will co-host a special event and benefit, “Under African Skies,” with WISE Zambia, a nonprofit “born” in Maine, from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21. All profits from beer sales at the event will support WISE Zambia’s educational programming in the sub-Saharan nation’s Western Province. The fundraiser will include a silent auction and storytelling with photos and life music.

Bernie Vigna, well known throughout southern Maine for his African drumming, will perform on congas and balafon. A silent auction will feature Zambian crafts and paintings as well as items donated by local businesses and individuals. Stories and photos of the nonprofit’s work will also be part of the evening. The event is open to all. Everyone is encouraged to bring friends and be inspired by the stories.

Pinky D’s Poutine Factory, the on-premises “inside food truck,” has created a menu offering featuring mango, one of Zambia’s favorite fruits; in addition, the new winter menu will be ready for tasting. A number of local businesses have donated items and gift cards for the silent auction.

Owner/brewer Matt Johannes says, “Giving back and supporting good causes has been one of our core values from the beginning, and we usually keep it focused locally, but WISE Zambia is such a great program and really important to key people involved in the brewery that we wanted to help.”

The brewery is creating a beer especially for the occasion. Ben Low, Side by Each partner with Johannes, indicates, “We had originally planned to brew a beer inspired by ancient brewing when we got our hands on some Maine-grown and malted Egyptian barley, and then as the WISE event came together it made sense to make the beer entirely from ingredients available in Africa. Under African Skies is a fun project unlike anything brewed before, and most importantly, delicious for the drinker.”

Auburn resident, Joanne Bollinger, board president of WISE Zambia, says, “After seven years being a part of this organization — and with eight trips to the project — I’m constantly astounded at our growth and increasing impact, the recognition we are now receiving from government agencies, and the potential for community development that lies ahead! We are so grateful to be partnering with Side by Each and looking forward to a great night. With increased awareness of WISE Zambia’s work, which, in the end, benefits Africa and eventually the world, we hope that our Maine community will come to understand the value of WISE Zambia’s mission.”

WISE Zambia is a 501(c)(3) NGO working in the poorest region of Zambia. By providing educational and community development programs, the organization empowers vulnerable women and young people, with girls at risk of early childhood marriage being the major target of their support. The goal is to provide scholarships for every student to achieve the pinnacle of her dreams and abilities, which usually amounts to a nine-year commitment — five years of secondary school and four in college, university or nursing school. In addition, WISE Zambia expects and inspires all its recipients to “give back” by volunteering and to “pay it forward,” guaranteeing the sustainability of its mission.

For more information, visit www.wisezambia.org or www.SideByEachBrewing.com. Side by Each Brewery is at 1110 Minot Ave.

