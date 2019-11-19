CAMDEN — Camden National Bank has received the 2019 District Director Award from the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Maine District Office.

SBA leadership in Maine determines the award recipient, a lender which has made significant efforts to increase the use of SBA loans in their portfolio and the access to capital for small businesses in the previous fiscal year.

In fiscal year 2019, Camden National made 16 loans for a little over $3.8 million under the SBA’s 7(a) program and six loans for a little over $7.8 million under the 504 3rd Part loan program. This was the third highest number of 7(a) loans and the second highest number of 504 3rd Party loans among lenders in Maine that year.

The bank has branches in Lewiston and Auburn.

