LEWISTON — The Lewiston Auburn Chamber of Commerce will hold its Business Before Hours at the Kora Temple at 11 Sabattus St. on Friday, Nov. 22 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

It’s the networking, food and fun of the regularly scheduled Business After Hours, but in the morning. Chamber members can come and enjoy a cup of coffee and refreshments, and check out the Kora Shrine Feztival of Trees.

For more information, call the chamber at 207-783-2249.

