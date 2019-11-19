LEWISTON — The Lewiston Auburn Chamber of Commerce will hold its Business Before Hours at the Kora Temple at 11 Sabattus St. on Friday, Nov. 22 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
It’s the networking, food and fun of the regularly scheduled Business After Hours, but in the morning. Chamber members can come and enjoy a cup of coffee and refreshments, and check out the Kora Shrine Feztival of Trees.
For more information, call the chamber at 207-783-2249.
