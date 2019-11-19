LEWISTON — The premiere of “Come Out Swingin’!,” the new musical comedy about Lewiston hosting the Ali-Liston heavyweight title fight in 1965, opens Friday, Nov. 22, at the Franco Center. Written by Portland playwright Brian Daly, this traditional Broadway-style show is filled with original songs, lots of laughs and plenty of heart.

It is May of 1965, just months after the assassination of Malcolm X. The controversial Ali-Liston bout has been moved at the last minute to Lewiston, the unlikeliest venue ever for a world championship fight. Lewiston City Hall staffer Mickey St. Pierre sees this as his hometown’s big chance to take its rightful place among the world’s great cities.

By dint of his boundless enthusiasm, he gets the colorful characters of Lewiston fired up to play host to celebrity jet setters and the world’s top sportswriters. Controversy and problems ensue, especially after Mickey learns that a hit man may be on his way to Lewiston to assassinate Ali. This was truly history in the making!

Performances of “Come Out Swingin’!” will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 22 and 23, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. Tickets are $20 and available online at http://www.francocenter.org/events/come-out-swingin-2/. For more information, call the Franco Center Box Office at 207-689-2000.

