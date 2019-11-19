Class offered on cleaning firearms

WILTON — Wilton Fish and Game will hold a basic firearm cleaning class at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, to help anyone in need. There is a $5 donation. Participants are asked to bring any cleaning kit/supplies and their unloaded firearm without ammunition. There will be some cleaning supplies available.

For more information or to RSVP, call Alan Paradis at 207-364-6509. Space is limited to 20 people. The public is invited.

