AUBURN — Donovan Shaw of Auburn has attained the rank of Eagle Scout with Troop 111 in Auburn.

Shaw’s scouting journey began as a 9-year-old when he joined Cub Scout Pack 111. He crossed over to Boy Scouts two years later. During the next six years he advanced steadily through the ranks, learning skills in many scouting areas and completing his Eagle board of review on April 17.

As his Eagle Service Project, Shaw improved the hiking tails and outdoor classroom behind Sherwood Heights School. At his confirmation ceremony on Aug. 4, he thanked all the people who assisted him along the path to Eagle, including family, older Scouts, Scout leaders, teacher and coaches.

An Eagle Scout is allowed to present a special recognition, the Eagle Mentor Pin, and Shaw chose to award two. He presented them to Matt Dubois, leader of Troop 111, and to Scott Morrison, swim team coach at Edward Little High School. Both men were a positive influence to Shaw during his teenage years.

His family includes parents, Julie Ann and David Shaw of Auburn; sister, Savannah Shaw; grandparents, Linda and Robert Ott of Newton, Massachusetts; grandmother, Marilyn Shaw of Turner; and grandfather Rodney Shaw (deceased).

Shaw is a 2019 graduate of Edward Little High School and is a freshman at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Massachusetts, studying physics.

« Previous

Next »