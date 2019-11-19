AUBURN — Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader has hired Anna Waldman to the team at its Auburn location.
Waldman grew up in Monmouth and graduated from Monmouth Academy in 1976. She attended Southern Maine Community College, graduating in 1984 with a degree in respiratory care. To further enhance her career, she attended the University of New England and graduated in 1998 with a degree in long-term care.
After college, she traveled across the state for 25 years doing home health with Apria Healthcare. She most recently worked at MidCoast Pulmonology in Brunswick.
Waldman lives in Minot with her husband, Andy Marsh, founder of Uncle Andy’s Digest.
