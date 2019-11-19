FARMINGTON — The Farmington Area Ski Team will soar downhill this year in new bibs purchased by Franklin Savings Bank.

The team had been using bibs that were more than 20 years old. The bank donated $3,000 for new ones.

The team is for students in grades four to eight.

The new bibs will be worn at the USSA Dual Slalom in January, followed by the USSA Wes Marco Night Slalom in March and the Maine Principals Association Class A, B, C Nordic High School Championships during February break.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: