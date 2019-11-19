Recently, someone I know, a veteran, graduated from college free of charge, utilizing the G.I. Bill.
What has changed?
Everyone, especially veterans, should contact their senators and representatives.
Janet Kinney, Jay
Comments are not available on this story.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
bPlus
QUERY: What do you dream?
-
Nation / World
Epstein jail guards charged with falsifying records
-
New England Patriots
Gronk’s big announcement: He’s hosting a Super Bowl party
-
Connections
South Paris woman named library trustee emeritus
-
Connections
Community brief