WATERVILLE — The Colby College men’s basketball team certainly hasn’t lost its shooting touch.

The Mules nailed 14 3-pointers on the way to a 91-65 win over the University of Maine at Farmington in a non-conference matchup Tuesday night at Wadsworth Gym.

Colby improves to 3-0 on the season, while UMF falls to 1-1.

The success in 3-pointers comes as no shock to Colby head coach Damien Strahorn. The Mules were fifth in Division III men’s basketball last year in 3-pointers made.

”That’s what we’re trying to build off of from from last year,” Strahorn said. “Certainly, through the first three games, we’ve been able to build our pace and position well. All we’re trying to do is put pressure on defense from the onset of the possession. We have multiple guys that can make shots.”

Senior guard Sam Jefferson led the way offensively for Colby, scoring 25 points, 18 that came in the first half.

Up 18-9 early in the first half, the Mules went on a 12-0 and 10-0 run that helped cement a comfortable 30-point lead. Colby hit eight of its 3-pointers in the first half alone, and the Mules entered halftime with a 57-27 lead.

”We’ve tried to build that identity of playing fast, getting up a lot of shots, playing together,” Jefferson said. “I think our hard work is really starting to pay off. With how together we’re playing, anyone can get up a three at any time, anyone can get to the basket. We’re playing unselfishly, and we’re putting up points. It’s really fun out there.”

Despite the lead, the Beavers continued to fight, particularly sophomore guard Terion Moss, who scored a team-high 21 points.

”It’s a good game for us to learn from,” Moss said “Off this game, we can (learn and) just play our own basketball.”

After three games, the Mules, who were averaging over 100 points per game in its first two contests, are now averaging 97.7 points per game. Colby also has a 3-point percentage of 43.4 percent, currently more than three points ahead of where the team was last year.

Jefferson said he has confidence in any player on the floor hitting shots right now.

”If I have to pass and I see (a teammate) sprinting out to me, I can (pass it) one more to anyone on the team, and they can knock (the shot) right down.”

Wallace Tucker scored 10 points, while Noah Tyson and Will King each added eight points for Colby.

Amir Moss added 11 points for the Beavers.

« Previous

filed under: