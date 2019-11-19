AGENDA

Meeting of the Norway Select Board

November 21, 2019

7 p.m. at the Municipal Office

1) Call to Order

2) Flag Salute

3) Moment of Silence

4) Public Hearing – NA

5) Minutes – Minutes from November 7, 2019

6) Citizen Items:

7) Select Board Items:

8) Acceptance of Grants, Donations, Reimbursement and or Sale of Materials:

· $1,000 from Ryan Fox for old fisher plow – request to be back into the Highway department new equipment account.

· $1,500 reimbursement for training – request to be put back into Fire department training account (class was cancelled)

9) Mainepers – 457 Program (Memo Attached)

· Motion

10) Real Term Maintenance and Repair Agreement (Attached)

· Motion

11) Police and Admin cars to sell

· Motion

12) Town Manager Report: Verbal

· Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade Saturday 11/30 at 11:00am

· Town Christmas tree lighting on Friday 12/6 at 6pm – Fire trucks leave at 5:45pm.

13) Sewer Abatement: NA

14) Permission to attend: NA

15) Old Business:

16) Signatures:

17) Warrants:

· Motion to approve the warrant.

18) Upcoming Meetings: Selectboard on 12/5 & 12/19

19) Adjourn

