AGENDA
Meeting of the Norway Select Board
November 21, 2019
7 p.m. at the Municipal Office
1) Call to Order
2) Flag Salute
3) Moment of Silence
4) Public Hearing – NA
5) Minutes – Minutes from November 7, 2019
6) Citizen Items:
7) Select Board Items:
8) Acceptance of Grants, Donations, Reimbursement and or Sale of Materials:
· $1,000 from Ryan Fox for old fisher plow – request to be back into the Highway department new equipment account.
· $1,500 reimbursement for training – request to be put back into Fire department training account (class was cancelled)
9) Mainepers – 457 Program (Memo Attached)
· Motion
10) Real Term Maintenance and Repair Agreement (Attached)
· Motion
11) Police and Admin cars to sell
· Motion
12) Town Manager Report: Verbal
· Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade Saturday 11/30 at 11:00am
· Town Christmas tree lighting on Friday 12/6 at 6pm – Fire trucks leave at 5:45pm.
13) Sewer Abatement: NA
14) Permission to attend: NA
15) Old Business:
16) Signatures:
17) Warrants:
· Motion to approve the warrant.
18) Upcoming Meetings: Selectboard on 12/5 & 12/19
19) Adjourn
