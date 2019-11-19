LOVELL – Randy H. Wales, 53, died Tuesday, November 12, 2019, unexpectedly at home, with his family by his side. Randy was born in Bridgton to Rodney and Pat Wales. He graduated from Fryeburg Academy in 1984. Randy started his logging career working for his father for 15 years before acquiring the business RH Wales and Son Inc. in 1998.

RH Wales and Son is a logging and whole tree chipping contractor from Lovell, Maine. The company was named the Forest Resource Association’s “Northeast Outstanding Logger for 1993”.

Randy enjoyed working in the woods. He supported Professional Logging Contractors of Maine, New Hampshire, Timberlands Owners Association, Maine Forest Products Council, Forest Resources Council, America’s Logging Council, The Northern Logger and Timber Processor, and Log-a-load for Kids.

Randy was the president of the Austin Bemis Cemetery Association, and a member of the Bradley Memorial United Methodist Church in Fryeburg Harbor.

Randy enjoyed walking, hiking, and canoeing with his family. We will miss his wisdom, laughter, and loving eyes and smile.

He is survived by his wife, Tracy, son, Reed, and daughter, Rayna, all of Lovell; his parents, Rodney and Pat of Fryeburg; his sister, Debbie Woodward and her husband, Chris of Kernersville, North Carolina; brother-in-law, Steven Snow Sr. and his companion, Beth Hartford, of Conway; sister-in-law, Diane Burnell and her husband, Randy, of Brownfield; Tracy’s parents, Ray and Louise Huntress and her grandmother, Helen Blake all of Brownfield; aunts, Grace Leach of Bridgton and Loraine Kneeland and her husband, John, of Adamsville, R.I.; nephews, Steven Snow Jr. and his wife, Ashley, and their son, Caleb of Stow, Maine, Benjamin and Nathaniel Woodward of North Carolina; niece, Abby Burnell of Brownfield; along with many cousins and friends who loved him dearly. He was predeceased by his son, Roy, and a sister, Wanda Snow. Randy was loved and will be missed by all.

Family and friends may attend visitation on Thursday November 21, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Wood Funeral Home, 9 Warren Street, Fryeburg. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations in Randy’s memory may be made to

Bradley Memorial UMC

454 McNiel Road

Fryeburg, ME 04037