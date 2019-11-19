Bates College’s Literary Arts Live reading series presents Franny Choi, the author of the poetry collections, “Floating, Brilliant, Gone” and “Soft Science,” which Publishers Weekly described as “an exhilarating matrix of poetry, science and technology.” Choi is an editor and podcast co-host as well as poet. A book signing will follow the reading, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Muskie Archives at Bates College, Lewiston. The event is free. For more information, call 207-753-6963. The Muskie Archives is at 70 Campus Ave.

