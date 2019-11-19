POLAND — The Auburn Water and Sewer District is studying extending two water lines and a sewer line to areas of town, Town Manager Matthew Garside told selectpersons Tuesday night.

The projects are extending the water line on Route 122; extending the water line to the top of Route 26 by Shaker Hill Nursery, and extending the sewer line to the causeway on Route 26 between Lower and Upper Range ponds.

The work was discussed by selectpersons and the Community and Economic Development Committee at a recent workshop.

Garside said more data is required to determine the cost of the service, including more technical information from Wright Pierce Engineering.

In other matters, a public hearing on changes to the Town Charter will be held Dec. 3 before selectpersons meet.

At a workshop in September, the Select Board discussed whether the changes should be done as an amendment or a revision.

According to Garside, revising a charter “implies a re-examination of the whole law,” suggesting fundamental change. An amendment would be “a correction of detail.” The latter would require a public hearing, followed by a town meeting vote.

Revisions would necessitate asking voters to approve forming a commission, electing members and voting on the proposed changes.

The town attorney determined a charter commission is not necessary to change the text selectpersons propose. One change would clarify that the entire Select Board does not have to be present to elect its chairman and vice chairman.

That issue was raised by Arthur Berry, who lost the election for selectperson April 5. Berry believed the charter specified the entire board had to be in attendance when its leaders were chosen.

When Chairwoman Mary-Beth Taylor was elected this year, Suzette Moulton was on an excused absence and was elected vice chairwoman.

After consulting with the town’s attorney and the Maine Municipal Association, it was determined the elections were legal.

The proposed charter change reads: “At the first meeting of the Board of Selectpersons held after each regular election, or as soon thereafter as practicable, it shall elect, by a majority vote of three (3) or more affirmative votes, one of its members as Chair and one of its members as Vice Chair for the ensuing year.”

The wording now is the board shall elect the two leaders by a majority vote of the entire Board of Selectpersons.

