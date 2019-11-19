Androscoggin County

• Chase Hart, 21, of Poland, on a probation hold and charges of violating conditions of release and operating after suspension, 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at 806 Empire Road in Poland.

• Ann-marie Thebarge, 25, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for violation of bail conditions, 2:31 p.m. Tuesday at 6 Elliot Lane in Lewiston.

• Briana Czarkowski, 26, of Lewiston, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 2:31 p.m. Tuesday at 6 Elliot Lane in Lewiston.

• Seth Labobe, 28, of Turner, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 6 p.m. Tuesday at 107 Snell Hill Road in Turner.

Lewiston

• Erik Fye, 23, of Durham, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 7:55 p.m. Monday on Lisbon Street.

• Tobias Macdonald, 38, of Lewiston, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 10:55 a.m. Tuesday at 37 Park St.

• Dale Brown, 62, of Lewiston, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 12:53 p.m. Tuesday at 63 Rideout Ave.

Accidents

Auburn

• Vehicles driven by Matthew Kelly, 43, of Lewiston and William F. Higgins, 52, of Auburn collided at 11:25 a.m. Sunday at Mount Auburn Avenue and Turner Street. The 2008 Nissan driven by Kelly and owned by Julie A. Clark of Lewiston and the 1999 Toyota owned by Higgins received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Susan R. Smith, 45, of Litchfield struck the back of a vehicle driven by Dennis C. French, 46, of Auburn at 12:43 p.m. Sunday on Center Street while French was slowing to make a right turn. The 2005 Chevrolet owned by Smith was towed and the 2015 Hyundai owned by French received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Anjelica L. Beard, 28, of Lewiston struck a parked vehicle owned by Mark J. Lebel, 54, of Turner at 4:02 p.m. Sunday in the Lowe’s parking lot on Turner Street. The 2015 Nissan owned by Beard and Lebel’s 2005 Ford received functional damage.

• Becky E. Labonte, 46, of Lewiston was driving south at 4:39 p.m. Sunday on Washington Street when her car struck a deer in the road. Labonte’s 2016 Subaru was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Kimberly A. Digaetano, 40, of Medford, Massachusetts, struck a parked vehicle owned by Janis Rand of Auburn at 4:59 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of 84 Court Restaurant. The 2004 Honda owned by Diagaetano received minor damage and Rand’s 2010 Kia received functional damage.

