Androscoggin County
• Scott Landry, 48, of Turner, on charges of operating under the influence of intoxication and assault, 9:29 p.m. Friday on Route 4 in Turner.
• Buddy Grant, 25, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for theft, 9:49 p.m. Friday in Oxford County.
• Jon Desrosiers, 50, of Lisbon, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 6:22 p.m. Saturday at 2 Spring St. in Lisbon.
Auburn
• Jessie Marshall, 43, of St. Albans, Vermont, on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 2:41 p.m. Friday at Walmart.
Lewiston
• Carlos Marquez, 18, of Lewiston, on charges of domestic violence assault, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and domestic violence criminal threatening, 9:30 p.m. Friday at 163 Holland St.
• Samuel Warner, 30, of Lewiston, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 6:59 p.m. Saturday on Davis Street.
