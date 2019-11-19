Androscoggin County

• Daniel Desrosiers, 40, of Lisbon Falls, on charges of domestic violence assault and obstruction of report of a crime, 7:56 p.m. Saturday at 28 Wing St. in Lisbon Falls.

• Erica Robichaud, 31, of Minot, on an outstanding warrant for unpaid fines, 12:20 a.m. Sunday at 48 Lower Road in Minot.

• Georgia Ryan, 56, of Norway, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 1:44 a.m. Sunday on Middle Road in Sabattus.

• Corey Doak, 31, of Dixfield, on charges of criminal speeding and operating under the influence of intoxication, 2:23 a.m. Sunday on Auburn Road in Turner.

Auburn

• Patrick Poulin, 33, of Lewiston, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 2 a.m. Sunday on Cedar Street.

Lewiston

• Raymond Landry, 29, of Auburn, on a charge of domestic violence assault with prior convictions, 1:20 p.m. Sunday at 7 Chestnut St.

