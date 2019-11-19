Androscoggin County

• Chase Hart, 21, of Poland, on a probation hold and charges of violating conditions of release and operating after suspension, 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at 806 Empire Road in Poland.

• Ann-marie Thebarge, 25, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for violation of bail conditions, 2:31 p.m. Tuesday at 6 Elliot Lane in Lewiston.

• Briana Czarkowski, 26, of Lewiston, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 2:31 p.m. Tuesday at 6 Elliot Lane in Lewiston.

• Seth Labobe, 28, of Turner, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 6 p.m. Tuesday at 107 Snell Hill Road in Turner.

Lewiston

• Erik Fye, 23, of Durham, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 7:55 p.m. Monday on Lisbon Street.

• Tobias Macdonald, 38, of Lewiston, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 10:55 a.m. Tuesday at 37 Park St.

• Dale Brown, 62, of Lewiston, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 12:53 p.m. Tuesday at 63 Rideout Ave.

