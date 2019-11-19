SABATTUS — St. Laurent and Son will demolish the former Cushman Tavern at 921 Middle Road, after selectmen approved its bid at their meeting Tuesday night.

The town will pay the Lewiston excavation company just over $9,000 to demolish the building, plus tipping fees estimated at $1,000.

The tavern was ordered to be torn down in September 2018 after it was deemed dangerous, but the town gave the owners time to try and preserve some of the interior artwork, including a large mural.

David Ottenger, who previously attempted to secure a demolition permit, was able to remove and save the mural at the permission of the property owner.

Town Manager Anthony Ward said everything the town pays toward demolition of the building, including legal fees, will be placed in a special lean.

“So we have a chance of getting our money back,” Selectman Guy Desjardins said.

Ward said the contract stated the work will need to be completed within 30 days of Dec. 1.

“We should take a few pictures of that place before it goes, just for history,” Board of Selectmen Chairman Mark Duquette said.

In other business, the board approved a liquor license and amusement license renewal for the American Legion.

Ward said the Police Department has not received any calls about the American Legion and the board had no issues with renewing the license.

The board also voted to approve a one-year contract with Androscoggin County dispatch for a total cost of $56,512 for 2020 to 2021.

“It’s a $3,370, a 6.3% increase, which isn’t bad considering last year was flat,” Ward said. “It has worked out extremely well with their services.”

The board also discussed their concerns with Middle Road.

“The road out front of the Town Office is terrible,” Selectman Connie Castonguay said.

Middle Road, also known as Route 9, is a state road. “It’ll have to cave in before the state will do anything about it,” Duquette said.

