PARIS — The Paris Public Library board of trustees recently recognized Carolyn Blais of South Paris as trustee emeritus. She joins Jane Gibson, who holds the same title.

Serving on the board since 1986, Blais has donated and devoted hours to improving the library and its services. For several years she served as the board president. She has also been organizing the library’s annual used book sale, decorating and cleaning the building and grounds, and keeping the scrapbook collection of Paris-related newspaper articles up to date.

Blais’ designation as at trustee emeritus opens a trustee position on the board, which oversees the library and its operations. Any Paris resident 18 years or older is invited to submit their name for consideration as a trustee. Those interested may call the library at 207-743-6994 or email [email protected] The board meets the third Thursday of the month.

