AUBURN — The Key Club at Saint Dominic Academy in Auburn and Lewiston is once again organizing a “Giving Tree” initiative.

“The ‘Giving Tree’ has been one of the Key Club’s community service projects for five years,” said Marilyn Beauparlant, enrollment director at the academy. “Community members, school families and the Knights of Columbus help the club gather hats, jackets and other holiday gifts for local families and organizations in need.”

The Key Club will oversee giving trees located at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, Holy Cross Church and Holy Family Church, all in Lewiston, as well as trees stationed at the academy itself. Additional giving trees have been placed at Our Lady of the Rosary Church in Sabattus and Holy Trinity Church in Lisbon Falls.

Those who wish to may take a tag from a tree. Each tag lists a different item to be purchased and returned to the church for distribution to people in need. Depending on the particular tree, items range from personal hygiene products, blankets and food supplies to gift cards, toys and clothes.

Among the organizations that will receive the donated items this year are three Lewiston elementary schools, Tri-County Mental Health Services and St. Mary’s Health System.

The club will also provide food baskets for individuals and families in need this holiday season and recently helped the Knights of Columbus in their Tootsie Roll Drive and worked at their bean supper fundraiser.

To participate in the “Giving Tree” initiative, stop by one of the churches listed above or St. Dom’s Auburn campus, 121 Gracelawn Ave., to pick up a tag. Items can be dropped off at the academy through Monday, Dec. 16. For more information, call the academy at 207-782-6911.